Analysts Offer Predictions for Pet Valu FY2026 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.22.

Pet Valu Stock Down 0.9%

TSE:PET opened at C$35.97 on Friday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.