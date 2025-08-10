Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunityBio FY2026 Earnings

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,325 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,622 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,204,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,849 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

