Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Mawson Infrastructure Group and CLPS Incorporation are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CLPS Incorporation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.14 -$46.13 million ($1.45) -0.29 CLPS Incorporation $142.81 million 0.18 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.12% -1,083.93% -43.43% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

