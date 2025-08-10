Analyzing XPO (NYSE:XPO) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XPO and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO 4.32% 26.48% 5.57% Werner Enterprises 1.77% 0.92% 0.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPO and Werner Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO $8.07 billion 1.75 $387.00 million $2.89 41.58 Werner Enterprises $3.03 billion 0.54 $34.23 million $0.86 30.93

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Werner Enterprises. Werner Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XPO and Werner Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO 1 0 19 0 2.90 Werner Enterprises 6 6 3 0 1.80

XPO currently has a consensus price target of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Werner Enterprises has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given XPO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO is more favorable than Werner Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of XPO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XPO has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPO beats Werner Enterprises on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates a fleet of medium-to-long-haul vans that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; a regional short-haul fleet that provides truckload van service in the United States; and temperature-controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature-sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. This segment provides truckload services to retail distribution centers or manufacturing facilities using dry vans or trailers to transport retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 8,000 trucks, which included 7,740 company-operated, as well as 260 owned and operated by independent contractors; and 30,810 trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight trucks. As of December 31, 2023, this segment operated 35 drayage tractors and 115 delivery trucks. It also sells used trucks and trailers; and trades used trucks to original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

