AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $455.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $339.90. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

