Astor Investment Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TMSL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

