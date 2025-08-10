Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 127,182 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,182 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 2.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,580.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,907,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,794,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,207,000 after acquiring an additional 312,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

