Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,373,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,902,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.