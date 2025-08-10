Astor Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 11.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of SPTM opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.49.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
