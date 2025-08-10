Astor Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 11.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPTM opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.