Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Shares Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1,082.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period.

Shares of ROE opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

