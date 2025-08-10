Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after buying an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 952,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,329 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 431,461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.02 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

