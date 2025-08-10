Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

