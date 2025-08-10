Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,017 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,841 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 790,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

