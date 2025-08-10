Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,097 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

