Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $137.27 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $1,708,184.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,394.08. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,064 shares in the company, valued at $31,827,448.08. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,111 shares of company stock worth $106,345,639 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

