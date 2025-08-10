Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 21,679 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,414,000 after acquiring an additional 912,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,700,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,263,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

