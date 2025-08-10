Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 6,705 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,567,000 after acquiring an additional 195,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,989,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 444,851 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,873,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,381,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

