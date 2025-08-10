Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 222,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,092,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $45.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

