Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 750.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of IIGD stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

