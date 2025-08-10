Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 493.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $51.32 on Friday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

