Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

