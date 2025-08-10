Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,495,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAVA opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

