Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 18,110 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,937,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,612,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

