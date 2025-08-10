Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,392,000.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.22 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

