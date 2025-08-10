Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IMCV stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $720.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

