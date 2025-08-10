Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,750 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 38.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.7%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

