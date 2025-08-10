Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 47,638 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,638 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

