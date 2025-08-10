Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 34.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAY opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

