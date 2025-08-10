Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000.

GJUN stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

