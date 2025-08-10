Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

