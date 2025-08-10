Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,666 Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $761,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

INCE opened at $57.84 on Friday. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

