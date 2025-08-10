Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,756 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of FJUL opened at $53.18 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.