Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $76.20.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

