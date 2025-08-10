Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

