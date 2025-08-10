Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 32,938 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

