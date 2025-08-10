Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,215,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,755,000 after buying an additional 2,307,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after buying an additional 46,737 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 494,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 349,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period.

BATS ITM opened at $45.53 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

