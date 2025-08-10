Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 225,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $289.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $290.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

