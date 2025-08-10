Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DFSV stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.