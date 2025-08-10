Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

