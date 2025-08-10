Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

