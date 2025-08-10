Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3,652.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,563,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.34 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

