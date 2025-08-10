Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $92.16 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

