Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 116,705 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 14,980.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

