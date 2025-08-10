Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 86,376 Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 390.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.3%
EET stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets
