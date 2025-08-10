Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 43,448 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,448 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $30.66 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

