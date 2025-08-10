Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 284,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

