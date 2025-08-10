Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

