Avos Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avos Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,110,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $110.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

