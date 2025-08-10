Avos Capital Management LLC Has $65.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 43.4% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,678,000 after buying an additional 557,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 147.3% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 370,043 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

