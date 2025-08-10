Avos Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Avos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

